2 more Deschutes Co. residents die from COVID complications

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Deschutes County residents are among the six COVID-related deaths reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority.

A 64-year-old woman tested positive on April 21st and died July 18th at St. Charles in Bend.

And a 76-year-old man who tested positive on April 5th died on May 29th at St. Charles in Bend.

Both had underlying conditions.

The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 2,832.

So far this week, the OHA has reported four new Deschutes County COVID deaths, bringing the total to 87.

The OHA reported 595 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 213,339.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (63), Jefferson (4), Josephine (19), Klamath (8), Lane (42), Lincoln (6), Linn (19), Malheur (7), Marion (87), Morrow (3), Multnomah (36), Polk (32), Sherman (1), Umatilla (72), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).

OHA does not report the vaccination status of people in our daily update of COVID-19 related deaths.

However, statewide data show that people who remain unvaccinated are at much greater risk of infection and severe illness.

In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths occurred in unvaccinated Oregonians. On the first Thursday of each month, OHA publishes an update on vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon. The findings shared in our last report, from July 1, indicate that this number remains very small when compared to the more than 2 million people who have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 4,642 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 2,456 doses were administered on July 19 and 2,186 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 19.

The seven-day running average is now 4,702 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,619,930 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,769,734 first and second doses of Moderna and 176,927 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,454,380 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,281,657 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the stateâ€™s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,984,445 doses of Pfizer, 2,269,540 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregonâ€™s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 10 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 155, which is seven more than yesterday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.