New death linked to COVID outbreak at Bend memory care facility

Another resident at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care has died from COVID complications following an outbreak at the Bend facility.

The outbreak has now led to four deaths at the assisted living center where more than 41 residents and 23 staff members have tested positive for COVID.

A 90-year-old woman was on hospice, tested positive and had underlying conditions. She was associated with the outbreak at the long-term care facility said Morgan Emerson, a spokeswoman with Deschutes County Health.

The 81-year-old man had underlying conditions but was not associated with the outbreak, Emerson said.

Nine people in Deschutes County have now died from the disease; statewide the death toll is 322.

The OHA reported six new COVID cases to bring its total to 517; 340 of those patients have recovered.

Statewide, 373 new and presumptive cases were reported Friday, bringing the statewide total to 18,492.

Crook County added two cases to reach 42; Jefferson County added six new cases, bringing its total to 299.

St. Charles on Friday reported six COVID patients; three were in the ICU and on ventilators.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (3), Clackamas (22), Crook (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (3), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (8), Lane (17), Lincoln (6), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (44), Morrow (20), Multnomah (77), Polk (6), Sherman (1), Umatilla (40), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (45), and Yamhill (18).

OHA Issues Report on Pediatric COVID-19 Data

Friday the OHA issued a special report analyzing pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, 1,755 – 10.3 percent – have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18. The report noted that while pediatric case counts have increased sharply, these patients are still far less likely than adults to develop severe COVID-19.

Only 1.5 percent pediatric patients have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness. That is compared to 9.7 percent of adult COVID-19 patients.