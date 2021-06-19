2 more Central Oregonians die from COVID complications; 315 new cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon – including two local residents – raising the state’s death toll to 2,750, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Oregon’s 2,746th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on May 8 and died on June 17 at St. Charles in Bend. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,747th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 6 at St. Charles in Bend. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The OHA reported 315 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 206,299.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (4), Curry (5), Deschutes (12), Douglas (17), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (2), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (17), Lincoln (2), Linn (19), Malheur (4), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (52), Polk (12), Sherman (1), Umatilla (28), Wasco (1), Washington (26) and Yamhill (7).

Vaccine provider dashboard updated

OHA has updated its vaccine dashboard that shows OHA-enrolled provider locations that administer COVID-19 vaccines. The updated dashboard now includes details on provider locations, including business names and addresses.

The dashboard allows users to find COVID-19 vaccine locations near them, and links to resources for scheduling including vaccines.gov, Get Vaccinated Oregon and egov.com. The dashboard is not a tool for scheduling appointments. Scheduling for vaccinations should be done separately with each vaccine provider.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 13,063 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,124 doses were administered on June 17 and 6,934 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 17.

The seven-day running average is now 14,716 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,422,839 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,696,938 first and second doses of Moderna and 160,990 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,344,714 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,086,483 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 51,616.

A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,921,715 doses of Pfizer, 2,216,660 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St Charles reported on Friday it had 17 COVID patients; six are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 150, which is one fewer than yesterday. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,132, which is an 11.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.