2 men charged with fraud crimes against Warm Springs

Two men have been charged with fraud crimes against the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

65-year-old Roderick Ariwite, who is a resident of the Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho, and 48-year-old Thomas Adams, a Warm Springs resident, were charged with conspiracy and theft of funds from a tribal organization.

The indictment charges Ariwite and Adams with conspiring to misappropriate $93,700 of tribal funds and with five counts of substantive misappropriation of tribal funds.

According to the indictments, the two men created their own construction company and used tribal money while doing work projects, including using almost $50,000 to hire a subcontractor on a project.

Ariwite and Adams also hired a consulting company Ariwite operated for two projects that gave no benefit to the Tribe, the indictment claims.

The FBI investigated this case alongside the Warm Springs Police Department.