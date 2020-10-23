2 men arrested on drug charges after chase; drone, K-9 help track down suspect

Two men were arrested on drug charges with the help of a drone and K-9 early Thursday after a chase on Highway 126 west of Redmond, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the incident started around 3:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a truck without headlights or taillights driving west on 126 near NW 101st St.

When the deputy tried to pull over the truck, the driver refused and kept going until the deputy lost sight of it near Peterson Ridge Road and FS Road 4606.

The deputy then turned off his vehicle and heard two men talking.

Janes said the deputy found the truck at the intersection of FS 4606 and FS Road 901. While waiting for backup to arrive, the deputy gave commands for the men to come out.

One of the men, later identified as 27-year-old Jakob Harley “RC” Philips of Sisters, walked to the deputy and was arrested.

With the use of a drone and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ezel and his handler Deputy Johnson, the second suspect, 40-year-old Leonard Kamps of Bend was found about 120 yards from the truck.

Janes said Kamps did not comply with commands and refused to show his hands. Kamps was ultimately bit by K-9 Ezel, and taken into custody.

During the investigation, it was determined that Phillips was the driver of the truck. A user amount of methamphetamine was also found inside the truck.

After being evaluated by paramedics, Kamps was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on several charges including a probation violation warrant, felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor attempt to elude.

Phillips was cited and released on several charges including felony attempt to elude, reckless driving and a felony possession of methamphetamine.