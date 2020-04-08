2 local community health centers receive CARES Act funding

Two community health centers in Central Oregon have received a combined $1.6 million in federal funding as part of the Trump administration’s CARES Act to deal with COVID-19 response efforts.

The La Pine Community Health Center will receive $637,175 while Mosaic Medical in Prineville will receive just over $935,000.

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement applauding the Department of Health and Human Services for awarding more than $23 million community health centers across the state, including 11 in Walden’s 2nd District.

The funding builds on the nearly $7.8 million the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded to the state in March as well as the $1.9 million HHS awarded to Oregon Community Health Centers two weeks ago.

“Just two weeks ago the President signed the CARES Act into law, and once again we’re seeing emergency funding flow to communities in Oregon and across our nation,” Walden said. “This money goes directly to our Community Health Centers who provide essential health care services to more than 240,000 Oregonians in the Second District. Meanwhile, I will continue my efforts to get the House Democratic leadership to support full, multi-year funding for these critical health centers whose funding runs out in November.”

The following Community Health Centers in Oregon’s Second District received funding: