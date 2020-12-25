2 killed in Highway 97 crash north of Redmond

Two people were killed in a two-car Christmas Eve crash on Highway 97 north of Redmond, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said the preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, driven by 19-year-old Kyle Willet of Terrebonne, was southbound around 9 a.m. when it crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with a Chevy 3500 pickup driven by 79-year-old Thomas Kasch of Culver.

Willet sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said.

Kasch needed to be cut from the truck and was taken by LifeFlight to St. Charles in Bend where he later died.

The crash closed Highway 97 in both directions while ODOT set up a detour at Canal and O’Neil Highway.

Both lanes of traffic reopened around 1 p.m.

This is a developing story.