2 killed in Highway 97 crash near Redmond

Two people were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash just north of Redmond at the O’Neil Highway Jct., according to Oregon State Police.

Few details were available, but the crash between a minivan and semi happened around 1:20 p.m.

OSP Capt. Tim Fox confirmed it was a double fatality and more information would be released on Sunday.

The crash snarled traffic in the area for hours. ODOT had one lane of traffic open through the intersection for most of the afternoon.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.