2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash near La Pine

Two people were killed and two others were injured Wednesday when a pickup truck collided head-on with a rental moving van on Highway 97 near La Pine.

ODOT has confirmed kids were involved in the crash, but no other details were provided.

La Pine Fire Chief Mike Supkis said paramedics and firefighters were dispatched to the crash near the Jack Pine Loop Road intersection just before 1 p.m.

Both vehicles caught fire in the crash, Supkis said.

The highway remains closed as Oregon State Police investigates and works on an accident reconstruction.

This is a developing story, we have a reporter on the scene and will bring you updates as soon as we get them.