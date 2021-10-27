2 Jefferson Co. residents among 16 new COVID-related deaths statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 16 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,334, Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon’s 4,319th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 29 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,334th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 26 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

According to the OHA, 56 Jefferson Co. residents have died from COVID complications.

The OHA reported 1,360 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 362,561.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (25), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (7), Columbia (11), Coos (22), Crook (18), Curry (2), Deschutes (140), Douglas (60), Gilliam (3), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (9), Jackson (51), Jefferson (13), Josephine (27), Klamath (48), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (86), Malheur (17), Marion (147), Morrow (5), Multnomah (165), Polk (38), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (50), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (110) and Yamhill (48).

COVID-19 weekly cases and deaths decline, hospitalizations rise

Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows decreases in daily cases and deaths and an increase in hospitalizations.

OHA reported 7,707 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 24. That represents a 4.1% decrease from the previous week and the eighth consecutive week of declining case counts.

The incidence of reported COVID-19 cases was higher in Oregon counties with population vaccination rates less than 50%.

There were 415 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 377 last week, marking the first time hospitalizations have risen following seven consecutive weeks of declines.

There were 110 reported COVID-19 related deaths, down from 183 reported the previous week. This was the lowest weekly death toll since the week of Aug. 16–22.

There were 137,537 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Oct. 17 through Oct. 23. The percentage of positive tests was 7.4%, down from 7.6% the previous week.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 101 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

OHA updates COVID-19 Vaccination Metrics dashboard to show uptake of third and booster doses in Oregon

The updated dashboard will now focus on three important metrics:

The percentage of people who have initiated COVID-19 vaccination and have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

The percentage of people who have completed their primary series, or have received one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

The percentage of people who have received an extra dose beyond their primary series of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Third and booster doses are reported together, along with any extra dose beyond the primary series of any COVID-19 vaccine consistent with guidelines and recommendations for mixing and matching additional doses beyond primary series.

The statewide, age and race and ethnicity tabs will all be updated by demographic or county for each of those metrics as well.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 78 COVID patients; eight are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

Of those 78 patients, 58 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 554, which is 12 more than yesterday. There are 126 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

There are 45 available adult ICU beds out of 692 total (7% availability) and 247 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,144 (6% availability).

Note: OHA incorrectly reported yesterday that the 127 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds were four fewer than the previous day. The 127 total was four more than the previous day.

10/27/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 45 (7%) 21 (6%) 2 (2%) 10 (11%) 2 (3%) 1 (10%) 1 (2%) 8 (31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 247 (6%) 44 (2%) 12 (2%) 87 (15%) 27 (6%) 8 (17%) 36 (9%) 33 (28%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 20,275 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 26. Of this total, 10,364 were administered on Oct. 26: 1,091 were initial doses; 825 were second doses and 8,403 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 9,911 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 26.

Oregon has now administered 3,252,076 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,952,169 doses of Moderna and 225,440 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,804,267 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,589,267 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data is provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.