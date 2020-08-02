2 from Madras killed in Highway 97 crash near Redmond

Two people were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash just north of Redmond at the O’Neil Highway Jct., according to Oregon State Police.

Capt. Tim Fox said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. when a 2004 Honda Odyssey, driven by 53-year-old by Robert Gregg of Madras, was entering Hwy 97 when it was struck by a southbound commercial semi driven by a 56-year-old California man.

Gregg and his passenger, 46-year-old Antonia Romero of Madras, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

Hwy 97 was partially closed for several hours during the investigation.

Oregon State Police was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Fire Department and ODOT.

The crash snarled traffic in the area for hours. ODOT had one lane of traffic open through the intersection for most of the afternoon.