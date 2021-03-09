2 drivers killed in Highway 26 collision

Two people are dead and three other people were injured in a crash that involved three vehicles on Sunday.

Warm Springs Police were called out to the collision on Highway 26 near milepost 81 around 3:00 p.m.

When they arrived they found a silver 1997 Chevrolet pickup and a blac1993 Dodge pickup, both with heavy front-end damage.

Another third car, a green 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, was found nearby on its side with the airbags deployed.

Lt. Ron Gregory with the Warm Springs Police Department said based on information they gathered during the investigation, the silver Chevrolet was heading eastbound when it crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting the green Silverado in the westbound lane.

After that, the silver Chevrolet crashed head-on into the black Dodge pickup.

The driver of the silver Chevrolet died on impact.

The driver of the black Dodge pickup passed away from his injuries after first responders arrived.

Three additional passengers from the black Dodge were taken to St. Charles in Bend for treatment for their injuries.

There is no updated information on their conditions at this time.

Release of the names of the victim’s is pending notification to next of kin.