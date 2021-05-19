2 Deschutes County residents among 7 new COVID deaths statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Deschutes County residents are among the seven new COVID-related deaths reported Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon’s 2,596th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 10 at St. Charles in Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,601st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 2,601.

The OHA reported 394 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 196,787.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (5), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (36), Douglas (8), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (22), Lincoln (1), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).

Weekly COVID-19 cases decline, deaths and hospitalizations rise

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows decreases in daily cases and increases in hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week.

OHA reported 4,108 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, May 10, through Sunday, May 16. That represents a 16% decrease from the previous week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 265, up from 245 last week.

Reported COVID-19 related deaths rose to 57, up from 31 last week — the highest weekly death toll in 10 weeks.

There were 103,155 tests for COVID-19 for the week of May 9 through May 15 — a 7% decrease from last week. The percentage of positive tests rose from 6.1% to 6.4%.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 38% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 75% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 40 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 24,280 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,217 doses were administered on May 18 and 7,063 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 18.

The 7-day running average is now 27,118 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,994,644 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,491,984 first and second doses of Moderna and 125,435 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,635,033 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,097,233 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,441,205 doses of Pfizer, 1,968,260 doses of Moderna and 269,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported 48 COVID patients; nine are on the ICU and seven are on ventilators.

The number of patients on ventilators is as high as it’s ever been, according to Dr. Michael Johnson, a data scientist at St. Charles.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 306, which is 25 fewer than yesterday. There are 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,338, which is a 0.9% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.