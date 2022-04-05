2 days, no verdict in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot case

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors haven’t come up with a verdict yet after two days of deliberations in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

They’ll return Wednesday for a third day of work.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy.

Croft is from Delaware while the others are from Michigan.

Defense lawyers argue that the group was manipulated by an informant who was taking direction from the FBI.

Federal Judge Robert Jonker turned down the jury’s request for trial transcripts.

He says transcripts haven’t been made, and they typically aren’t provided for jury deliberations.