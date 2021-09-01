2 Crook County residents die from COVID complications

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Crook County residents were among the 43 COVID deaths reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon’s 3,165th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 29 at St. Charles in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,166th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 28 at St. Charles in Bend. She also had underlying conditions.

Crook County has now reported 32 COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID cases in Central Oregon are on a steady, 7-week climb with a record 1,273 cases reported last week.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported a record 89 COVID patients; 12 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Health officials told county commissioners on Wednesday 53 of the current patients are Deschutes County residents.