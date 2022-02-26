2 Crook Co. residents among 4 new COVID deaths, 981 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are four new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,582, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon’s 6,579th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Feb. 7 and died Feb. 21 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,580th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

OHA reported 981 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 692,261.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (22), Clackamas (60), Clatsop (5), Columbia (14), Coos (27), Crook (5), Curry (22), Deschutes (54), Douglas (33), Grant (9), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (12), Josephine (28), Klamath (9), Lake (5), Lane (94), Lincoln (17), Linn (46), Malheur (8), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (152), Polk (20), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (13), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (122) and Yamhill (25).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 39 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

Of those 39 patients, 19 are fully vaccinated.

Of the ICU patients, one is fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 527, which is one fewer than yesterday. There are 98 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than yesterday.

There are 94 available adult ICU beds out of 674 total (14% availability) and 332 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,293 (8% availability).

2/25/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 94 (14%) 49 (14%) 9 (9%) 11 (12%) 6 (10%) 1 (10%) 11 (28%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 332 (8%) 68 (3%) 28 (4%) 61 (10%) 47 (11%) 5 (10%) 78 (20%) 45 (41%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,039 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 24. Of that total, 431 were initial doses, 605 were second doses and 1,448 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,876 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 24.

The seven-day running average is now 4,410 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,138,886 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 232,743 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,708,119 doses of Moderna and 268,340 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,156,290 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,861,687 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.