2 COVID-19 deaths reported at St. Charles Bend

The Oregon Health Authority reported two COVID-19 deaths at St. Charles Bend — one a 66-year-old Deschutes County man, the other a 76-year-old Jefferson County man. Both men died on Dec. 9 and they both had underlying health conditions.

The OHA reported 16 new deaths statewide Friday. The new deaths bring the state’s total to 1,138.

OHA also reported 1,610 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 91,421.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (34), Clackamas (185), Clatsop (2), Columbia (8), Coos (6), Crook (19), Curry (7), Deschutes (108), Douglas (18), Grant (4), Hood River (21), Jackson (82), Jefferson (21), Josephine (36), Klamath (40), Lake (7), Lane (85), Lincoln (11), Linn (63), Malheur (23), Marion (175), Morrow (14), Multnomah (289), Polk (25), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (38), Union (10), Wasco (17), Washington (198), Yamhill (52).

According to the OHA, 95% of the new and presumptive cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Deschutes County has reported 3,122 cases and 17 deaths; 1,012 patients have recovered as of Thursday, the latest data available. One in every 99 residents has an active case, according to Deschutes County Public Health.

Crook County has reported 333 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,107 cases and 12 deaths.

St. Charles reported Friday it had 36 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and four are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 576. There are 128 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is one more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times.

The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.