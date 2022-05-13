2 confirmed tornadoes near Weston; 1 sends roof flying 300 feet

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes occurred during a storm last week between Weston and Tollgate in the northern Blue Mountains. The storms uprooted trees and one damaged a home and an outbuilding and sent a roof flying nearly the length of a football field.

Both EF1 tornadoes occurred on Friday, May 6. The first one, about eight miles east of Weston, happened between 1:44 and 1:50 p.m. It had estimated peak wind speeds of 97 mph and had a path 1.3 miles long.

“Multiple trees were uprooted and there was extensive snapping of large branches,” the Weather Service said. “One manufactured home and a residence saw extensive roof damage, including failure and uplifting of a roof that was transported over 300 feet. A farm outbuilding was also heavily damaged where the roof and walls collapsed.”

The second happened between 1:52 and 1:55 p.m. about 10 miles east of Weston. It had estimated peak winds of 104 mph and its path was 0.3 miles.

“The tornado resulted in snapped tree trunks, multiple uprooted trees, and extensive snapping of large branches. No damage was observed to have occurred with any property or structures,” the Weather Service said.

EF1 is considered a moderate storm with winds between 86 and 110 mph. The strongest tornadoes are EF5, considered catastrophic with winds exceeding 200 mph.

