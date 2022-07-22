▶️ 2 children missing from Bend with parents; may still be in Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two children are missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help to find them.

They are searching for one-year-old Nova Millsap and seven-week-old Artimay Millsap. The state Child Welfare Division says the children may be at risk and they want to find them to ensure the kids are safe.

Officials say the two kids are with their parents, Charles Millsap and Kayla Spill, who may also go by Kayla Millsap.

The family went missing from Bend on July 7 and are believed to be in the Redmond, Terrebonne or Prineville areas. But there’s a chance they may also be out of state.

They are reportedly in a white Honda Accord with Oregon license plate SBD139.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Name: Nova Lou Millsap



Pronouns: She/her



Date of birth: June 17, 2021



Height: 30-inches



Weight: 20-pounds



Hair: Strawberry blonde



Eye color: Blue

Name: Artimay Dianne Millsap



Pronouns: She/her



Date of birth: June 3, 2022



Height: 15-inches



Weight: 7-pounds



Hair: Strawberry blonde



Eye color: Blue



Other identifying information: Artimay is a very small infant