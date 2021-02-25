2 Central Oregonians die from COVID complications; 553 new cases statewide

The Oregon Health Authority reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday – including two Central Oregonians – raising the state’s death toll to 2,204.

The report includes the death of a 96-year-old Deschutes County woman who died Feb. 18 in her home and a 63-year-old Jefferson County woman who died at St. Charles on Feb. 5th.

The OHA reported 553 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 154,554.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (12), Clackamas (46), Columbia (4), Coos (26), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (10), Douglas (27), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (75), Jefferson (9), Josephine (13), Klamath (6), Lane (51), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (4), Marion (58), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (12), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (61) and Yamhill (14).

Deschutes County has reported 5,918 cases and 59 deaths. There are 1,933 active cases – that’s one in 102 residents; 3,926 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 775 cases and 18 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,950 cases and 28 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 31,608

Crook County: 2,720

Jefferson County: 3,640

Today, OHA reported that 22,841 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,684 doses were administered on Feb. 24 and 7,157 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 24.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.

OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 881,206 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,170,595 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported Thursday it had 12 COVID patients; one was in the ICU. and on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 156, which is six fewer than yesterday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

