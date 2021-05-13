2 Central Oregonians among 14 new COVID deaths statewide; 733 cases added

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two local residents are among 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,572, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

Oregon’s 2,561st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 12 at St. Charles in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,564th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 30 at St. Charles in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon Health Authority reported 733 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 193,732.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (14), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (16), Deschutes (80), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (40), Jefferson (9), Josephine (11), Klamath (23), Lake (1), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Linn (35), Malheur (4), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (156), Polk (23), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (17), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (94) and Yamhill (7).

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

1,113 in Crook County

8,962 in Deschutes County

2,198 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

22 in Crook County

74 in Deschutes County

37 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:

8,412 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

98,849 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

9,127 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 years of age and above begin in Oregon

Late yesterday, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup convened to review the federal government’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that extended COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to individuals ages 12 and older.

The workgroup found that expanding COVID-19 vaccination to anyone 12 years of age and above will protect those who are vaccinated and contribute to the control of COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is great news for Oregon children, parents and families. Vaccination is the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

Read more about the workgroup’s decision on the Oregon Health Authority blog in both English and Spanish.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 30,037 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 18,733 doses were administered on May 12 and 11,304 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 12. The seven day running average is now 32,922 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,881,250 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,437,343 first and second doses of Moderna and 116,551 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,242,305 doses of Pfizer, 1,827,840 doses of Moderna and 260,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 38 COVID patients; eight are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 351, which is five more than yesterday. There are 88 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is the same as yesterday’s total.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,339, which is a 1.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here”