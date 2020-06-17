2 local students earn West Point appointments

Brooke Parker, a senior at Redmond High School and Ethan Reed, a senior at Summit High School have been awarded an appointment and full scholarships to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The scholarships, valued at over $250,000, cover all their tuition, room, board, and books for four years.

The pandemic caused their notifications to come late by normal standards.

In regard to opening her packet recently, Brooke said, “ When I got to the top of the driveway, I saw a package from West Point with the mail and knew that it could only mean one thing. I opened the package alone, too excited to wait for anyone to come home and watch. I called my mom to let her know, and then everyone else who had been waiting in just much excitement as I had been. I felt honored that out of thousands of applicants, I was one of the few selected, and was so incredibly grateful to God, and the family and friends who were there to support me every step of the way.”

Ethan said, “Receiving an appointment to the United States Military Academy has been a huge honor, and I could not be more excited about joining the ranks of the class of 2024. I am looking forward to the experience of a lifetime at West Point.”

Both students have been outstanding scholars and athletes at their respective schools, finishing high in their class and high on standardized tests as well as demonstrating leadership in extracurricular activities.

Brooke made her marks in 4H, JROTC and Marshall Arts while Ethan captained the Rugby Team and is an Eagle Scout. They both also found time to play in their school orchestras.

The Class of 2024 is scheduled to start their West Point experience in mid-July pending the virus progress in New York state.