2 Central Oregon health officials appointed to OHA Vaccine Advisory Committee

Dr. George Conway with Deschutes County Health Services and Muriel DeLaVergne-Brown with Crook County Health Department were both appointed to the Oregon Health Authority’s 27-member Vaccine Advisory Committee, which will advise the OHA on how the COVID vaccine should be distributed throughout the state.

The committee will advise the OHA on phases 1b, 1c and 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan with the goal of prioritizing communities who are hit hardest by the virus. The state is currently in phase 1a of distribution, which includes giving the vaccine to health care workers, long-term care facilities and first responders.

The committee’s work will be “grounded in the OHA’s definition of health equity which is a health system where ‘all people can reach their full health potential and wellbeing and are not disadvantaged by their race, ethnicity, language, disability, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, social class, intersections among these communities or identities, or other socially determined circumstances,” according to the OHA.

The committee will advise the OHA on both the ethics that should guide the vaccine distribution process and which workers, groups and populations should be given the vaccine at what time.