2 camp trailers, 2 vehicles destroyed by fire east of Redmond

Two camp trailers and two other vehicles were destroyed by fire Thursday night at Redmond-area transient camp, according to fire officials.

Redmond Fire & Rescue responded to the fires east of the old Rod and Gun Club site around 9 p.m.

Units discovered two large camp trailers engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to a tree and two other vehicles.

Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to another RV and more vehicles.

The two camp trailers and vehicles were a total loss.

Crews stayed on the scene for about three hours.

Nobody was injured in the fire.