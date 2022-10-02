2 Bend men left with gunshot wounds after dispute; both in stable condition

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two men were left with non-fatal gunshot wounds after a dispute late Saturday evening, police say.

Bend Police responded to the call at around 10:45 p.m. regarding gunshot wounds at a home in the 1900 block of NE Otelah Place, according to Communications Manager Sheila Miller.

Officers found a 27-year-old man and a 53-year-old man wounded, and they were taken to St. Charles for care. Both are in stable condition, according to police.

No charges have yet been filed. This remains an active investigation.