2 Bend Fire and Rescue first responders test positive for COVID

Two Bend Fire and Rescue first responders have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Trish Connolly with Bend Fire and Rescue.

Both firefighters are in stable condition and they show minimal symptoms, Connolly said.

One of the first responders was exposed on duty. They were given a COVID test and sent home to self-isolate.

The other first responder was exposed while on vacation, and they took a test as soon as they started showing symptoms. They did not return to work.

Bend Fire and Rescue requires an employee to take a COVID test as soon as that employee is exposed to the virus or begins feeling sick, according to Connolly. They must have a negative COVID test and be symptom-free for 72 hours before going back to work.

Bend Fire and Rescue also requires employees to take their temperature at the beginning and middle of every shift.