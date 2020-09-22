2 arrested after Redmond car chase; K-9s find the pair up a couple of trees

A Bend duo led Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high-speed car chase Monday morning before ditching the car and climbing a couple of trees before getting caught by a K-9.

Sgt. William Bailey said the incident started around 1:23 a.m. Monday when a deputy tried to stop a black 2012 BMW 535 for a traffic violation on Northwest Way near Upas Avenue, in Redmond.

The car immediately sped away from the deputy, reaching speeds of about 100 mph, Bailey said.

This chase lasted about eight miles before the deputy lost sight of the car on Highway 126 near Cline Falls Road.

Other deputies responding to help established a perimeter around the area.

Within minutes of losing sight of the car, the originating deputy spotted it unoccupied on NW 95th Street.

Deputy Michael Mangin and his K-9 partner Ares began a person track from the vehicle with the assistance of DCSO deputies and detectives, City of Bend Police K-9 Lil Kim and Officer Kevin Uballez and a City of Redmond Police Officer with a thermal drone.

The extended track continued for several miles until a woman, identified as Natalie J. Donohoe of Bend, was found nearly 30 feet up in a tree.

She was determined to be a passenger in the car during the pursuit and was in possession of several grams of suspected methamphetamine, Bailey said.

The search continued as deputies, officers and their K-9’s tracked the driver of the car to another tree nearly 200 yards away from Donohoe.

The driver was identified as Nicholas B. Bourland of Bend.

Both were arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Jail, where they were lodged on several charges.

Bourland was charged with felony attempt to elude felony and misdemeanor reckless driving, reckless endangering and criminal trespass.

Donohoe was charged with unlawful possession of meth and a probation violation.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by several property owners in the area providing information on animal activity and agitation believed to be associated with the fleeing subjects.

These tips helped law enforcement narrow their search area and capture both individuals.

The Oregon State Police also assisted in the search.