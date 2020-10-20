2 arrested after separate drunk driving crashes knock out power in Bend

Two Bend men were arrested in two separate drunk driving crashes overnight that knocked out power to more than 2,000 Bend residents.

The first incident happened around 7:44 p..m. when officers were dispatched to a crash near the Murphy Road/Brookswood Blvd. roundabout.

Witnesses say a Chevy Silverado truck had hit a power pole, causing the lines to fall and sparking a grass fire that ignited a fence, Sgt. Rob Emerson said.

As neighbors worked to put the fires out, the suspect drove from the scene in his truck.

Emerson said a citizen was able to find the truck and follow it to a home in Deschutes River Woods, where Bend Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the driver.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Zachary James Ray Abbott.

He was charged with DUII, hit-and-run (property), reckless driving and first-degree criminal mischief.

The second incident happened just after 1 a.m. when officers responded to a crash on NW Newport Ave. near NW 3rd St.

Cpl. Jeff Frickey said a white pickup had collided with a utility pole, damaging the pole and knocking out power to the area.

The driver ran from the scene, but the 911 caller was following him and providing police with information.

Officers made contact with the driver, 39-year-old Darin S. Mardsen of Bend, about five blocks away, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Mardsen was charged with DUII reckless driving and hit-and-run (property.)

City of Bend Public Works employee responded to the scene and closed down a section of NW Newport between NW 3rd and NW 5th Streets.

Pacific Power employees responded to the scene to remove and replace the damaged power pole and restore power to the area that had been knocked out.

As of 5:30 a.m., the power company was still on scene and the road was still closed.