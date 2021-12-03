2 arrested, 2 others wanted after string of Madras business burglaries

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two suspects have been arrested and two others are still at large following a string of business burglaries in Madras, according to police.

Det. Brent Schulke said Madras Police identified four suspects after a series of burglaries reported on October 10th and 11th at several businesses: Diamond Tree, Bi-Mart, Plantae Health, T&D Nails, Green Knottz and Platt Electric.

At this time, 27-year-old Rafael Gregoria and 27-year-old Levi Jim have been arrested on multiple burglary, theft, and criminal mischief charges.

Warm Springs Police announced Jim’s arrest on Thursday.

He was wanted on two tribal warrants, a Jefferson County felony warrant and a Washington State warrant in addition to being the primary suspect in a breaking and entering/theft case involving a stolen Ford F350 pickup, a utility detector, security system and tools.

Schulke said a third suspect, 38-year-old Jeremy McKinley, is currently wanted for his role in the Madras burglaries.

Additionally, Schulke said a fourth person – a woman purported to be the driver of the getaway vehicle – is also being sought.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries should contact Madras Police Officer Josh Roth or Detective Brent Schulke at 541-475-2424.

The Madras Police Department would like to thank the Warm Springs Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Adult Probation for their assistance in this case as well as the Warm Springs and Madras community for their help in this ongoing investigation.