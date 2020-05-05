19-year-old Redmond man arrested for selling cocaine

A 19-year-old Redmond resident was arrested last Wednesday for transporting and selling cocaine in Central Oregon, according to Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE).

Lt. Ken Mannix said the arrest was the result of a CODE’s investigation into illegal trafficking of cocaine into Central Oregon. Mannix said CODE detectives had information that Blayke Solomon was returning to Deschutes County on April 29 from the Portland area. The detectives believed Solomon was transporting drugs to Deschutes County with the intention of selling them, Mannix said.

Solomon was arrested in Redmond after officials found two ounces of cocaine and a handgun in his car. Further evidence of selling and distributing cocaine was found in Solomon’s car after it was searched, Mannix said.

Solomon was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of possession and delivery of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.