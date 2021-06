by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Halfway man is dead after rolling his car on Highway 27 Wednesday night, according to police.

At 8:10 p.m., Oregon State Police and first responders arrived at the single-vehicle crash around five miles south of Prineville.

Investigation showed a Kia Spectra driven by 19-year-old Clayton Gray was traveling north when it crossed the southbound lane and left the road.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger was taken via Airlink to St. Charles with serious injuries.