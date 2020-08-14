19-year-old Bend man arrested for child abuse

A 14-month-old baby was seriously injured after he was left in the care of a 19-year-old Bend man on Wednesday, according to Bend Police.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bend Police was dispatched to a pediatric medical clinic regarding an injured infant.

The infant had possibly life-threatening injuries, which included restricted blood and air flow due to strangulation, along with visible injuries to his head, mouth and body.

After investigation, Bend Police discovered the infant had been in the care of an unlicensed daycare provider while he was injured.

Police discovered Joseph Bernhardt, a 19-year-old Bend resident and a boyfriend of the daycare provider, had been left to care for the baby for around 45 minutes on Wednesday.

Bend Detectives searched the unlicensed daycare center, which was located at 2767 NE Broken Bow.

The residents of the home are cooperating with investigators, according to Bend Police. Bernhardt and his girlfriend live in Bend but don’t live at the house where the abuse happened.

Bernhardt was arrested and charged with strangulation, criminal mistreatment, assault in the first degree and assault in the third degree.