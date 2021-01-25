19-year-old arrested in Sunriver after Bend robbery, attempted robbery

Bend Police arrested a 19-year-old on Saturday after he allegedly robbed a convenience store and tried to rob a check-cashing business.

Sgt. Tommy Russell said employees at Cash Connection in Bend called 911 around 3:15 p.m. to report a suspicious man had come into the store and asked the cashier for money.

The man left without any money.

The employee gave police a partial license plate and full description of the man and his vehicle – a silver Dodge van. Police were able to identify the suspect as Levi Church.

About an hour later, a clerk from the Expressway Market & Gas Station on Reed Market Road called 911 to report a robbery.

The clerk said he knew the suspect as Levi Church and he had left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Russell said no weapons were seen during either incident.

An APB was issued for Church and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the van in the Sunriver Circle K parking lot around 5 p.m.

The deputy, along with Sunriver Police, contacted Church outside the van and arrested him.

A search of the van revealed cash believed to be from the previous robbery, Russell said.

Church was taken to the Deschutes County Jail booked on multiple charges, including first-degree theft and menacing and attempted robbery.