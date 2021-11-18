19 new COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday; 996 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,873, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Wednesday.

Oregon’s 4,855th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 16 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,856th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Oct. 24 at St. Charles Bend. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

OHA reported 996 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 381,842.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (17), Clackamas (118), Clatsop (3), Columbia (18), Coos (25), Crook (29), Curry (4), Deschutes (93), Douglas (35), Gilliam (2), Grant (1), Hood River (16), Jackson (72), Jefferson (8), Josephine (26), Klamath (31), Lake (6), Lane (56), Lincoln (18), Linn (41), Malheur (6), Marion (82), Morrow (6), Multnomah (107), Polk (29), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (80), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (24).

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 52 COVID patients; 10 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Of those 52 patients, 44 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 427, which is 25 fewer than yesterday. There are 100 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than yesterday.

There are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 687 total (10% availability) and 246 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,101 (6% availability).

11/17/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 66 (10%) 23 (6%) 5 (6%) 14 (15%) 8 (14%) 4 (40%) 2 (4%) 10 (38%) Adult non-ICU beds available 246 (6%) 46 (2%) 21 (4%) 49 (9%) 30 (7%) 10 (20%) 43 (10%) 47 (39%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 19,997 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 16. Of that total, 2,510 were initial doses, 607 were second doses and 7,145 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 9,668 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 16.

The seven-day running average is now 17,241 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,413,909 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 36,410 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,146,790 doses of Moderna and 236,982 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,889,792 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,638,071 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.