18-year-old Sisters woman dies in crash near Grants Pass

An 18-year-old Sisters woman died in a crash near Grants Pass early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12:18 a.m. on Highway 199, around ten miles south of Grants Pass in Josephine County.

Investigation revealed that Rianna McGonagle was driving south when her car veered off the road and hit a tree.

McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oregon State Police was assisted by Rural Metro Fire and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.