18-year-old Sisters woman dies in crash near Grants Pass

 Published on 9/23/2020, 10:16 am

An 18-year-old Sisters woman died in a crash near Grants Pass early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12:18 a.m. on Highway 199, around ten miles south of Grants Pass in Josephine County.

Investigation revealed that Rianna McGonagle was driving south when her car veered off the road and hit a tree.

McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oregon State Police was assisted by Rural Metro Fire and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Join the Conversation

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily