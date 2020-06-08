18-year-old arrested after leaving scene of Redmond area rollover crash that injured 5

An 18-year-old has been arrested for leaving the scene of a rollover crash Friday night that sent five people to the hospital, according to Oregon State Police.

Redmond Fire Captain Ken Brown said crews responded with Bend Fire & Rescue around midnight Friday to a rollover crash on the old Bend-Redmond Highway near Young Ave.

Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were the first to arrive and found five people in the car were able to get themselves out. Three were taken to St. Charles in Redmond and two others were taken to St. Charles in Bend with injuries.

Brown said the Acura MDX had rolled numerous times and was badly damaged, coming to rest upright in the middle of the road.

OSP Spokesman Tim Fox said the driver, Mathew David Moran, was later arrested at his home and charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver with injuries, reckless driving, and five counts of reckless endangering another person among other charges.