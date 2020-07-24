18 arrested following another week of riots outside Portland federal courthouse

Eighteen people have been arrested and face federal charges for their roles this week in the riots outside Portland’s federal courthouse, the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday.

The charges include alleged assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of property, looting, arson, and vandalism.

“Since late May the Hatfield Federal Courthouse has been a nightly target of vandalism during evening protests and riots, sustaining extensive damage, U.S. Attorney Billy Williams said. “U.S. Marshals Service deputies and officers from the Federal Protective Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection working to protect the courthouse have been subjected to nightly threats and assaults from demonstrators while performing their duties.”

Jennifer Kristiansen, 37, is charged with assaulting a federal officer

Zachary Duffly, 45, is charged with creating a disturbance

Wyatt Ash-Milby, 18, is charged with trespassing on federal property

Caleb Ehlers, 23, and Paul Furst, 22, are charged with failing to comply with a lawful order.Jerusalem Callahan, 24, is charged with willfully damaging government property

Joseph Ybarra, 21, is charged with arson

Marnie Sager, 27, and Ella Miller, 26, are charged failing to comply with a lawful order

Taylor Lemons, 31; Giovanni Bondurant, 19; and Gabriel Houston, 22, are charged with assaulting federal officers.

Joseph Lagalo, 37; Baily Dreibelbis, 22; Nicholas Kloiber, 26; David Hazan, 24; Hailey Holden, 30; and Cameron Knuetson, age unknown, are charged with failing to comply with a lawful order.

Williams said all of the defendants are presumed to be local residents.

All have appeared in federal court and were ordered released pending jury trials or other follow-up court proceedings.

The FBI issued a statement Friday on the violence happening in Portland.

“The FBI’s role is to investigate violent crime and hold those accountable who are engaging in violent acts or significant destruction of property. Our investigations involve specific violations of federal law, including arson, the use of improvised explosive devices, and interstate transportion of stolen goods,” said Renn Cannon, Special Agent in Charge – Portland Division.

“The FBI can never initiate an investigation based solely on an individual’s race, ethnicity, national origin, or religion,” he said. “Our focus is not on membership in particular groups but on individuals who commit violence and criminal activity that constitutes a federal crime or poses a threat to national security. The FBI does not and will not police ideology.”