17-year-old arrested after firing flare gun at man, using it to hit him during fight

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for firing a flare gun that nearly hit two people then using the gun to hit a man during an altercation on Saturday, according to Bend Police.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. when a man reported someone shot a flare gun at him in downtown Bend.

A bystander said the flare nearly struck her in the head, said Lt. Juli McConkey.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they determined the male victim and friends were driving downtown near the intersection of NW Wall and NW Minnesota Avenue when a person placed a sticker on their truck.

The driver stopped the truck to remove the sticker and then, the driver and his passengers approached the person who placed the sticker on the truck, McConkey said.

While the victim was confronting the person who placed the sticker on the truck, a bystander – a 17-year-old boy – pointed and shot a flare gun at the victim and missed.

The suspect then used the flare gun as a blunt force instrument, causing injury to the victim.

The suspect then ran from the scene, McConkey said.

There were several people dining outside of Bos Taurus on NW Minnesota Avenue when the flare shot over their heads.

The flare nearly struck a bicyclist in the head who was stopped nearby.

Through the investigation, Bend Police was able to locate the 17-year-old suspect on Monday around 5:45 p.m.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Deschutes County Juvenile Resource Center where he was booked on several charges including first-degree attempted assault, second-degree aggravated assault, discharge of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon.

McConkey said the flare gun has not been located.

If you were a witness to this incident and have any information pertaining to the case, or the whereabouts of the flare gun, please call the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.