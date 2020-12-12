16-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder after Bend man stabbed

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on attempted murder charges after a man was stabbed east of Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:30 p.m., DCSO responded to a report of a stabbing off of Alfalfa Market Road, near the entrance to Mayfield Pond. It was reported that the suspect had left the area in a white Subaru.

The stabbing victim and his girlfriend were picked up by a Good Samaritan that drove by the scene. The 18-year-old victim was taken to St. Charles with life threatening injuries.

Bend Police officers stopped the Subaru on Hamby Road. After gathering evidence and statements, officers arrested 18-year-old Jack Fromdahl and a 16-year-old boy.

Fromdahl was charged with first degree robbery, third degree assault, conspiracy to commit a kidnapping and conspiracy to commit assault. He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

The 16-year-old, who is from Bend, was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He was taken to the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.