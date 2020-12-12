16-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder after Bend man stabbed

 Published on 12/11/2020, 6:58 pm
 Updated on 12/11/2020, 7:02 pm

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on attempted murder charges after a man was stabbed east of Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:30 p.m., DCSO responded to a report of a stabbing off of Alfalfa Market Road, near the entrance to Mayfield Pond. It was reported that the suspect had left the area in a white Subaru.

The stabbing victim and his girlfriend were picked up by a Good Samaritan that drove by the scene. The 18-year-old victim was taken to St. Charles with life threatening injuries.

Bend Police officers stopped the Subaru on Hamby Road. After gathering evidence and statements, officers arrested 18-year-old Jack Fromdahl and a 16-year-old boy.

Fromdahl was charged with first degree robbery, third degree assault, conspiracy to commit a kidnapping and conspiracy to commit assault. He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

The 16-year-old, who is from Bend, was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He was taken to the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Join the Conversation

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily