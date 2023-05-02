15th and Wilson roundabout on track for mid-May opening

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend says its still on track for a mid-May opening of the new roundabout at 15th Street and Wilson Avenue.

The city released a photo of the nearly-completed roundabout Monday, but hasn’t given a firm date on when the RAB will open.

Final work is underway with paving preparation this week, with paving happening next week.

Paving work is being coordinated with the larger project to pave 15th street, the city said. Paving will be complete by the time the roundabout is opened.

Landscaping work will continue for a few weeks.

The roundabout was supposed to open at the end of April, but the city said weather delayed the project.