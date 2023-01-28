TRAFFIC ALERT: 15th and Wilson closure for new roundabout begins Feb. 20

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The closure of the intersection at 15th Street and Wilson Avenue in Bend for construction of a new roundabout will begin Feb. 20, the city said Friday.

Drivers are being alerted to detours that will be in place for the closure, which is expected to take two months.

NORTHBOUND DETOUR – Take 15th Street to Reed Market Road. Turn right on 9th Street. Turn right on Franklin Avenue. Turn right on 10th Street (turns into Bear Creek Road).

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR – Take 15th Street to Bear Creek Road (turns into 10th Street). Turn left on Franklin Avenue. Turn left on 9th Street and continue to Wilson Avenue.

EASTBOUND DETOUR – Take Wilson Avenue to 9th Street.

If the weather or something else doesn’t cause a delay, the roundabout is expected to open in April.

The new roundabout will cost about $5 million. It’s more expensive than most roundabouts because of the amount of earthwork required to level the site and remove the house.

