15th and Wilson roundabout opening delayed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Drivers having to navigate around the closure at the intersection of SE 15th Street and Wilson Avenue will have to do it a few weeks longer. The city says weather has delayed the roundabout project there.

The new roundabout was set to open this month, but the city says the opening is now set for mid-May.

The city said that this week crews will continue pouring curbs, islands, the truck apron and sidewalks on 15th Street and for the roundabout. Excavation and base work work will continue for the roundabout and irrigation sleeves will be installed.

RELATED: End in sight after 2 years of construction and detours on Newport Avenue