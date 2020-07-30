15 new Deschutes Co. COVID cases sends total past 500; state death toll at 316

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 416 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 18,131.

Five new deaths bring that total to 316.

Locally, Deschutes County added 15 cases to reach 509; 336 patients have recovered.

Four of today’s new cases were linked to an outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, according to Deschutes County Health.

As of Thursday, 41 residents and 23 staff members have tested positive for COVID.

Nine Central Oregonians have died from COVID complications.

Jefferson County’s 12 new cases bring its total to 293; Crook County has now reported 40 cases.

St. Charles reported it had seven COVID patients admitted Thursday; three were in the ICU and on ventilators.

More than 380,000 Oregonians have tested negative for COVID, including nearly 21,500 in Central Oregon.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (7), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (10), Jefferson (12), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (18), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Multnomah (61), Polk (7), Umatilla (101), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (63), and Yamhill (11).

Errata: The OHA weekly report initially and incorrectly reported an increase in cases for the week of Monday, July 20 through Sunday, July 26 over the previous week. Cases actually declined to 2,241 from 2,409, a drop of about 7 percent.

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 281 Male 227 Sex Data Unavailable 1

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 9 or younger 17 Age 10 to 19 47 Age 20 to 29 115 Age 30 to 39 74 Age 40 to 49 80 Age 50 to 59 61 Age 60 to 69 52 Age 70 to 79 33 Age 80 to 89 15 Age 90+ 14 Age data unavailable 1

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Recent Travel Recent travel history (domestic or international) 125 No recent travel history 333 Travel history information unavailable 51

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 43 Has not been hospitalized 466

To view the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Charles Health System, visit the St. Charles COVID-19 page. Patients hospitalized in the St. Charles Health System may have residence outside of Deschutes County.