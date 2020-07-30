15 new Deschutes Co. COVID cases sends total past 500; state death toll at 316

 7/30/2020

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 416 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 18,131.

Five new deaths bring that total to 316.

Locally, Deschutes County added 15 cases to reach 509; 336 patients have recovered.

Four of today’s new cases were linked to an outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, according to Deschutes County Health.

As of Thursday, 41 residents and 23 staff members have tested positive for COVID.

Nine Central Oregonians have died from COVID complications.

Jefferson County’s 12 new cases bring its total to 293; Crook County has now reported 40 cases.

St. Charles reported it had seven COVID patients admitted Thursday; three were in the ICU and on ventilators.

More than 380,000 Oregonians have tested negative for COVID, including nearly 21,500 in Central Oregon.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (7), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (10), Jefferson (12), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (18), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Multnomah (61), Polk (7), Umatilla (101), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (63), and Yamhill (11).

Errata: The OHA weekly report initially and incorrectly reported an increase in cases for the week of Monday, July 20 through Sunday, July 26 over the previous week. Cases actually declined to 2,241 from 2,409, a drop of about 7 percent.

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex
Female 281
Male 227
Sex Data Unavailable 1

 

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
Age 9 or younger 17
Age 10 to 19 47
Age 20 to 29 115
Age 30 to 39 74
Age 40 to 49 80
Age 50 to 59 61
Age 60 to 69 52
Age 70 to 79 33
Age 80 to 89 15
Age 90+ 14
Age data unavailable 1

 

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Recent Travel
Recent travel history (domestic or international) 125
No recent travel history 333
Travel history information unavailable 51

 

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever
Ever hospitalized 43
Has not been hospitalized 466

To view the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Charles Health System, visit the St. Charles COVID-19 page. Patients hospitalized in the St. Charles Health System may have residence outside of Deschutes County.

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Zip Code (Updated Weekly)*
Zip Code Total Case Count (as of 7/26/20)
97701 144 cases
97702 132 cases
97703 67 cases
97707 1 to 9 cases
97708 1 to 9 cases
97712 0 cases
97739 1 to 9 cases
97756 83 cases
97759 12 cases
97760 18 cases

 

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Join the Conversation

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily