14-year-old boy seriously injured in Alfalfa-area ATV crash

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured Saturday in an ATV crash near Alfalfa, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jason Wall said deputies and paramedics were dispatched at 1:51 p.m. to a crash on public land near Deer Lane and Fremont Road.

They were alerted of the crash by a teen in a separate ATV who contacted an adult family member at a nearby house.

Deputies discovered three boys were involved in a rollover crash, which ejected the driver and one passenger, Wall said.

The teens were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash and the driver and front passenger were not using seatbelts. The second passenger was not ejected due to the use of a seatbelt, Wall said.

An adult who arrived on the scene immediately rendered aid to the driver, but due to the severity of the injuries, Air Link was called and a landing zone was set up on Raven Lane.

Alfalfa Fire District and Bend Fire & Rescue helped at the scene.

The boy was flown to St. Charles in Bend with life-threatening injures, Wall said. No other details were provided.

Both passengers, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, were uninjured in the crash but were taken to the hospital by family members.

Alcohol or controlled substances were not a factor in the crash, Wall said.