14 Deschutes Co. nonprofits receive $412K in emergency funds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than $412,000 in County and Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds were distributed among 14 local nonprofits.

Deschutes County provided $78,400, while another $81,742 was provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

FEMA supplied an additional $252,644 through ARPA funds.

A board made up of representatives from United Way, the Deschutes County government, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, homeless population service providers, local churches, senior services and healthcare services was tasked with deciding which local nonprofits should receive funds.

The list of recipients is as follows: