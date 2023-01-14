13 Central Oregon nonprofits given Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awards

The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded thirteen nonprofits based in Deschutes County with a total of $153,500.

The awards were given at a presentation ceremony at Seven Feathers Convention Center on January 11.

Deschutes County grant recipients:

Cascade Theatrical Company was awarded $9,000 to provide theater arts and media production instruction to teens.

Chess for Success was awarded $10,000 to offer chess education, practice and sets to youth in Deschutes County.

Council on Aging of Central Oregon was awarded $12,500 to provide approximately 520 homebound seniors with Meals on Wheels in Deschutes County.

Destination Rehab was awarded $5,000 to provide fitness activities and education classes to individuals with neurologic diagnoses.

Every Child Central Oregon was awarded $7,500 to provide children entering foster care with bundles of new clothing.

Friend of the Children was awarded $15,000 to provide youth and family engagement and education activities to at-risk youth in La Pine.

Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. was awarded $7,500 to support the Heroes Horsemanship Program which provides equine-based therapy for veterans, active military, first responders, and their family members.

La Pine Community Kitchen was awarded $15,000 to help purchase food, provide fuel for picking up donations, and operation expenses.

Mosaic Medical was awarded $15,000 to support the construction of a modular, school based health center at Mountain View High School in Bend.

Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery was awarded $12,000 to provide therapeutic classes for children 0-3, regular child assessments and other services to high risk families.

NeighborImpact was awarded $15,000 to help offset costs of collection and distribution of food for the Food Recovery Program.

The Giving Plate, Inc. was awarded $15,000 to provide food and operational costs for the food bank serving Bend, Sisters, Sunriver, Prineville, Tumalo and La Pine areas.