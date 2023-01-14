13 Central Oregon nonprofits given Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awards

The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded thirteen nonprofits based in Deschutes County with a total of $153,500.
The awards were given at a presentation ceremony at Seven Feathers Convention Center on January 11.
Deschutes County grant recipients:
- Cascade Theatrical Company was awarded $9,000 to provide theater arts and media production instruction to teens.
- Chess for Success was awarded $10,000 to offer chess education, practice and sets to youth in Deschutes County.
- Council on Aging of Central Oregon was awarded $12,500 to provide approximately 520 homebound seniors with Meals on Wheels in Deschutes County.
- Destination Rehab was awarded $5,000 to provide fitness activities and education classes to individuals with neurologic diagnoses.
- Every Child Central Oregon was awarded $7,500 to provide children entering foster care with bundles of new clothing.
- Friend of the Children was awarded $15,000 to provide youth and family engagement and education activities to at-risk youth in La Pine.
- Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. was awarded $7,500 to support the Heroes Horsemanship Program which provides equine-based therapy for veterans, active military, first responders, and their family members.
- La Pine Community Kitchen was awarded $15,000 to help purchase food, provide fuel for picking up donations, and operation expenses.
- Mosaic Medical was awarded $15,000 to support the construction of a modular, school based health center at Mountain View High School in Bend.
- Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery was awarded $12,000 to provide therapeutic classes for children 0-3, regular child assessments and other services to high risk families.
- NeighborImpact was awarded $15,000 to help offset costs of collection and distribution of food for the Food Recovery Program.
- The Giving Plate, Inc. was awarded $15,000 to provide food and operational costs for the food bank serving Bend, Sisters, Sunriver, Prineville, Tumalo and La Pine areas.
- The Latino Community Association was awarded $15,000 to provide support to the Workforce Education/Training program.
A total of sixty-nine organizations from Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane Counties, as well as several organizations that serve multiple counties, will receive the total of $785,806 this round of giving.
The mission of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is to offer assistance in youth education, strengthen youth and family, provide for positive youth development, and add to the quality of life for people in southwestern Oregon.