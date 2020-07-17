12 new COVID cases in Deschutes Co.; OHA reports 307 statewide

Five more Oregonians have died from COVID complications, bringing the state’s death toll to 254, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA also reported 307 new confirmed and presumptive cases to bring the statewide total to 13,802.

Locally, 12 new cases were reported in Deschutes County to bring that total to 328; 211 patients have recovered.

Deschutes County has reported 40 new cases in the last two days – more than half are from an outbreak at Mt Bachelor Memory Care in Bend.

Morgan Emerson, with Deschutes County Health Services, said seven of today’s new cases were linked to the outbreak which has sickened 22 residents and nine staff members.

The county has reported 91 new cases in the last seven days.

St. Charles on Friday reported it has seven COVID patients; three were in ICU and two are on ventilators.

Statewide, 242 patients are currently hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID; 64 are in ICU and 34 are on ventilators.

The new cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (9), Marion (39), Morrow (6), Multnomah (88), Polk (3), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (37) and Yamhill (2).

Crook County has reported 20 cases and one death while Jefferson County’s new cases bring its total to 184. No one has died there.

One Deschutes County resident has died from COVID complications.

More than 310,300 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease, including 17,000 in Central Oregon.

Note:

Roughly 5% of Oregon’s total are presumptive cases—i.e., people without a confirmatory laboratory test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

Though not confirmed by a laboratory test, presumptive cases have a high likelihood of having COVID-19 because of the specific nature of the symptoms and known exposure.

Presumptive cases are encouraged to seek testing to confirm that they do have COVID-19. Presumptive cases who test positive are recategorized as confirmed cases.