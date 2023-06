by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For the 14th year in a row, the 2023 Oregon High School Rodeo State Finals was held in Prineville.

Contestants arrived at the Crook County Fairgrounds Wednesday before competing during a “Hawaii” themed night on Thursday.

Friday is pink night and Saturday, the last day is retro day.

The event is free to the public.

Central Oregon Daily’s Steele Haugen went to the Rodeo Finals today to see how everything was going.

