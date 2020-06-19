110th Pendleton Roundup canceled over COVID concerns

The 110th annual Pendleton Roundup and Happy Canyon scheduled for September have been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday morning saying they were “devastated to share this news with you.”

“Let’er Buck” & “On with the show” is in our DNA, and for only the third time in our history our September event will not take place,” the post said. “The decision to not host the world-famous Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon 2020 event was a really tough one, but a necessary one. We are comforted knowing our community is not being put in harm’s way with the novel coronavirus, for that would be a burden we could not bear.”

For 110 years the Pendleton Round-Up and for 104 years the Happy Canyon have been a celebration of community and a catalyst to support education, local not for profits, service organizations, and provide a direct benefit to the regional economy.

A donation fund coined LET’ER BUCK CARES was established to support and benefit the various community organizations.

These organizations have relied on the week of Round-Up and Happy Canyon as their main source of income to support their causes and further their missions of support to the community. The Pendleton Round-Up and the Happy Canyon will invest in the fund to create and establish the fund for the community benefit to assist with the impacts of not having the 2020 traditional events.

The LET’ER BUCK CARES fund will allow all 2020 ticket holders and supporters the opportunity to provide assistance to these organizations during the upcoming year. Through the LET’ER BUCK CARES fund, ticket holders will have four options for their purchased 2020 tickets.

• Option 1: Designate that the refund of purchased tickets will go to the LET’ER BUCK CARES fund.

• Option 2: Provide a combination of refund and designation of some of those funds to LET’ER BUCK CARES fund.

• Option 3: Roll purchased tickets to our 2021 event.

• Option 4: Receive a refund for purchased tickets.

Through our Pendleton Round-Up website (https://www.pendletonroundup.com/p/ti…/leter-buck-cares-fund) you will also have the ability for those who might not have purchased tickets, but who would like to be part of this effort to donate to the LET’ER BUCK CARES fund. Full refund donations to the fund, will be tax-deductible through the Oregon Community Foundation, will come back to support the local civic, non-profit, youth organizations, contract personnel and others that are instrumental during the week of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon.

These groups rely on fundraising efforts at the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon in order to operate their programs benefiting our community and region. We are also working with the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce to provide some stimulus funds through this program to benefit community businesses that will feel an impact to their operations caused by the lack of visitors to Pendleton this year.

So far in 2020 we have endured many tragedies, which reminds us what was penned about the Pendleton Round-Up in 1911: “When things do not go right for you, when circumstances seem to be against you and fate deals you a blow between the eyes, remember, what the cowboys say in the great Northwest. Just grit your teeth, get another hold…and Let’er Buck!

Through the support of this fund, the community will be able to support the organizations that are an integral part of the success of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon.

Let’er Buck and On With The Show!