102 years after opening in Bend, J.C. Penney store to close

The J.C. Penney store in Bend’s Cascade Village Shopping Center will close as part of the company’s bankruptcy reorganization.

It’s had a spot in Bend since 1918, when it opened downtown.

The Plano, Texas-based retailer says it is closing 154 stores nationwide in what it is calling the first phase of its efforts to shrink its footprint.

It could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures.

Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”

Stores in McMinnville, Roseburg and Salem are also closing.

The list of 154 stores that will begin closing sales can be found on the JCPenney Blog.